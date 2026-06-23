Hashmi to star in 'Rooh' musical horror announced today
Entertainment
Emraan Hashmi is back in the horror game with Rooh, a musical-horror film directed by Mayank Sharma.
Announced today, the movie drops in 2027 and will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
The teaser gives off serious chills: think a burning forest, a floating body, and Hashmi's intense stare through frosted glass.
'Rooh' blends horror, music and emotion
Rooh stands out for blending horror with emotion and music.
Hashmi, known for hits like Raaz 3 and Ek Thi Daayan, says the film's new-age vibe really spoke to him.
With innovative storytelling and a talented team behind it, this one promises an immersive experience for fans looking for something different.