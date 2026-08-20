Hashmi's 'Awarapan 2' collects ₹153.59 cr worldwide in 6 days
Entertainment
Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 is on fire at the box office, pulling in ₹153.59 crore worldwide within just six days.
The film made ₹6.75 crore on day six alone, with total domestic earnings at ₹107.50 crore in India and an overseas boost of ₹25.30 crore overseas.
'Awarapan 2' opening tops original's run
This sequel left the first Awarapan far behind, earning more on its opening day than the original did in its entire run.
Big holiday crowds helped too, with huge numbers over Independence Day weekend.
Even with mixed reviews from critics, fans are loving it, making Awarapan 2 the top pick over other recent releases like Batwara 1947 and Tamil Vishwanath & Sons.