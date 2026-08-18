Hashmi's 'Awarapan 2' crosses ₹100.5cr, Deol's 'Batwara 1947' lags

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 is having a blockbuster week, crossing the ₹100 crore mark at the Indian box office in just five days.

The film pulled in ₹9.5 crore on Tuesday alone, bringing its India total to ₹100.5 crore.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 is lagging with only ₹30.65 crore after the same period.