Hashmi's 'Awarapan 2' crosses ₹100.5cr, Deol's 'Batwara 1947' lags
Entertainment
Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 is having a blockbuster week, crossing the ₹100 crore mark at the Indian box office in just five days.
The film pulled in ₹9.5 crore on Tuesday alone, bringing its India total to ₹100.5 crore.
Meanwhile, Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 is lagging with only ₹30.65 crore after the same period.
'Awarapan 2' ₹143.84cr, 'Batwara 1947' ₹43.17cr
Awarapan 2 isn't just winning at home: it's made a total of ₹120.04 crore in India and added another ₹23.8 crore from overseas, pushing its worldwide gross to an impressive ₹143.84 crore.
On the other hand, Batwara 1947 has earned just over ₹43 crore globally (₹36.42 crore from India and about ₹6.75 crore internationally), showing a much slower start for Deol's latest release.