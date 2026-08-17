Hashmi's 'Awarapan 2' nets ₹110.10cr, outperforms Deol's 'Batwara 1947'

On Sunday alone, Awarapan 2 pulled ₹26 crore net from 9,403 shows across India, pushing its domestic total to ₹98.16 crore (including early Monday).

Even with a slight dip from Saturday's peak, it sold more than 1.59 million tickets, added another ₹12 crore from overseas markets.

In comparison, Batwara 1947 wrapped its opening weekend with just ₹26.41 crore globally, making Awarapan 2 the clear winner both at home and internationally.