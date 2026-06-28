Hassan accuses Malayalam actors group AMMA of harassment, files complaints Entertainment Jun 28, 2026

Ansiba Hassan, who you might know from Drishyam, has accused members of the Malayalam actors' group AMMA of harassment during her time on AMMA's executive committee.

It all started when she filed a court petition against actor Tini Tom on June 19, saying he made communal and abusive remarks.

After not hearing back from police, she filed another complaint on June 26, this time naming former vice-president Lakshmi Priya and former president Swetha Menon, along with Sukumar, the owner of an online entertainment channel, for allegedly running a smear campaign against her.