Hassan joins AMMA legal fight after court paused committee
The ongoing power struggle in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) just got more interesting: actor Ansiba Hassan is now joining the legal fight.
This comes after a court paused the operations of an ad hoc committee formed at AMMA's annual meeting, a move that President Shwetha Menon has been challenging.
Hassan petition set amid AMMA resignations
Hassan's team is set to file her petition online, with the next court hearing on July 13.
Meanwhile, Ramesh Pisharody resigned as ad hoc committee convener after the court order.
Things are tense: Menon first announced her resignation but later said she hadn't officially stepped down and remains president.
Several committee members have quit, and a leaked call plus disputes over meeting records are keeping this leadership saga in the spotlight.