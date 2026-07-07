Hassan joins AMMA legal fight after court paused committee

Hassan petition set amid AMMA resignations

Hassan's team is set to file her petition online, with the next court hearing on July 13.

Meanwhile, Ramesh Pisharody resigned as ad hoc committee convener after the court order.

Things are tense: Menon first announced her resignation but later said she hadn't officially stepped down and remains president.

Several committee members have quit, and a leaked call plus disputes over meeting records are keeping this leadership saga in the spotlight.