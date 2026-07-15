Hassan says police could not file FIR against Menon, Lakshmipriya
Entertainment
Actor Ansiba Hassan says she's still waiting for justice after filing a police complaint against fellow actors Shwetha Menon and Lakshmipriya, accusing them of spreading false rumors about her.
The police acknowledged her complaint but told her they couldn't file an FIR since the issue was limited to defamation.
Menon, Lakshmipriya accused of defaming Hassan
Hassan claims Menon and Lakshmipriya made damaging statements about her on social media, hurting both her reputation and career.
She highlighted a recent case where police took action in another defamation incident, saying it gives her hope, but she's still pushing for equal treatment in her own case.