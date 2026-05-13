Hathaway and Johnson headline 'Verity' arriving October 2, 2026 Entertainment May 13, 2026

Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson are starring together in Verity, a psychological thriller adapted from Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel.

The film drops on October 2, 2026, and a new poster is out, showing off their intense on-screen chemistry as Verity Crawford and Lowen Ashleigh.