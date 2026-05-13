Hathaway and Johnson headline 'Verity' arriving October 2, 2026
Entertainment
Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson are starring together in Verity, a psychological thriller adapted from Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel.
The film drops on October 2, 2026, and a new poster is out, showing off their intense on-screen chemistry as Verity Crawford and Lowen Ashleigh.
Ashleigh discovers notes about Crawford's husband
Lowen, a struggling writer, moves into Verity's secluded home to ghostwrite her next book.
Things get tense when Lowen discovers unsettling notes about Verity's husband, blurring the line between reality and fiction.
Expect suspense, obsession, and plenty of twists as secrets unravel.
'Verity' produced by Amazon MGM Studios
Verity is produced by Amazon MGM Studios with Sony Pictures handling international distribution.
Indian audiences can catch it in theaters on release day.