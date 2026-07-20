Hathaway confirms 'Princess Diaries 3' moving forward after story breakthrough
Entertainment
Anne Hathaway just confirmed that Princess Diaries 3 is finally happening after years of waiting.
She shared on SiriusXM's Radio Andy that a "story breakthrough" has pushed the project ahead, though delays happened earlier due to script changes and her own family priorities.
Lim to direct 'Princess Diaries 3'
The new film will be directed by Adele Lim (Joy Ride) and produced by Debra Martin Chase, who says everyone's working hard to bring it to life.
The cast isn't locked in yet, but Julie Andrews has said she'd love to return as Queen Clarisse if possible.
No release date or filming schedule so far. Hathaway is currently focusing on her third pregnancy and family.