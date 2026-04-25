Hathaway in Van Herpen at 'Mother Mary' London screening
Entertainment
Anne Hathaway turned heads at the London screening of Mother Mary, rocking a dramatic gothic look.
She wore a sheer Iris Van Herpen Couture dress with bold satin sleeves, perfectly matching the film's high-fashion vibe and showing off her style evolution.
Hathaway mixes edgy and elegant looks
With her hair in soft waves and gold jewelry, Hathaway's look felt both edgy and elegant.
Recently, she's been switching up her fashion, from iridescent gowns to embellished jumpsuits, proving she can pull off just about any vibe, whether it's for Mother Mary or The Devil Wears Prada 2 press events.