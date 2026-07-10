Hathaway mixes $13,000 blazer with $75 tee at 'The Odyssey'

ATM Boy Tee Pima cotton machine-washable

The ATM Boy Tee isn't just affordable, it's made from smooth Pima cotton, has a flattering boxy fit, and is totally machine-washable (a win for busy days).

Fans love its "perfect drape." Designed by Anthony Thomas Melillo, ATM is known for timeless basics that work for anyone.

The tee comes in white and even has a long-sleeve option if you want to switch things up.