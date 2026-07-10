Hathaway mixes $13,000 blazer with $75 tee at 'The Odyssey'
Entertainment
Anne Hathaway just gave maternity fashion a refresh at The Odyssey promo event, pairing a luxe $13,000 Brunello Cucinelli blazer with a super-relatable $75 ATM Boy Tee.
Styled by Erin Walsh, her look was all about mixing high-end and everyday pieces: proof you don't have to break the bank to look effortlessly cool.
ATM Boy Tee Pima cotton machine-washable
The ATM Boy Tee isn't just affordable, it's made from smooth Pima cotton, has a flattering boxy fit, and is totally machine-washable (a win for busy days).
Fans love its "perfect drape." Designed by Anthony Thomas Melillo, ATM is known for timeless basics that work for anyone.
The tee comes in white and even has a long-sleeve option if you want to switch things up.