Hathaway praises McKenna script for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
Entertainment
Anne Hathaway is genuinely excited for The Devil Wears Prada 2, hitting theaters May 1, 2026. She's back as Andy, with Meryl Streep returning as Miranda.
At a Tokyo event on April 6, Hathaway shared how much she loved the new script by Aline Brosh McKenna.
Sequel adds Branagh and Ashley
Hathaway said the script was beyond what I hoped for, and admitted her first thought was if Streep had read it yet.
The sequel brings back Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, and introduces Kenneth Branagh and Simone Ashley to the cast.
Fans are already celebrating the film's iconic fashion vibe: expect even more style moments in round two!