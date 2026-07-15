Hathaway pregnant at 'The Odyssey' premiere in white Prada
Entertainment
Anne Hathaway turned heads at the New York City premiere of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, rocking a custom white Prada gown that highlighted her baby bump.
The 43-year-old actor is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman and looked genuinely happy on the red carpet.
Hathaway jokes bump brought Knicks luck
After the premiere, Hathaway stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers and shared she said "we were just so shocked it worked" when talking about her pregnancy.
She joked that her baby bump brought good luck to the New York Knicks's championship run.
Swapping parenting tips with Meyers (who also has three kids), she laughed, "oh cool, new cast member!"