Hathaway returns to Nolan for 'The Odyssey' citing Nolan's commitment
Entertainment
Anne Hathaway is teaming up again with director Christopher Nolan for The Odyssey, hitting theaters July 17, 2026.
She shared that what draws her back to Nolan is his total commitment and respect for everyone on set, saying, "how arduously you prepare and think about everything."
Hathaway on 'Penelope' in 'The Odyssey'
Hathaway plays Penelope, a character she connects with for her hope and loyalty while waiting for Odysseus (played by Matt Damon) to return home.
She also praised the film's massive scale and the creative team, adding that working with Nolan feels like coming home thanks to the inspiring collaboration.