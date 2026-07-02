Hathaway seen in New York showing off 3rd pregnancy bump

Hathaway shared Instagram pregnancy reveal

Hathaway revealed her pregnancy on June 19 with an Instagram video set to "Baby I'm Yours," writing simply, "x Baby, I'm yours x."

Already mom to Jonathan (10) and Jack (six), she's been open about using social media to share big moments on her own terms.

According to sources, Hathaway is focused on family as she prepares for baby number three and feels grateful for both motherhood and recent career highlights like The Odyssey.