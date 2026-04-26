Hathaway's 'inshallah' remark in aging interview sparks online discussion
Anne Hathaway casually dropped the Arabic phrase inshallah (meaning "if God wills") during a recent interview about aging, and it's sparked a wave of conversation online.
Big outlets like Al Jazeera and HuffPost picked up on it, showing just how much a single word can resonate.
Inshallah's meaning and community reception
Inshallah is a phrase with deep roots in Islamic tradition, used by both Muslims and Christian Arabs to express hope for the future while recognizing things are ultimately up to fate.
Hathaway's thoughtful use has been warmly received by these communities.
The word has popped up before (celebrities like Drake and even politicians have used it) but not always respectfully.
Hathaway's approach stands out as an example of genuine cultural appreciation over casual trendiness.