Hathaway's 'inshallah' remark in aging interview sparks online discussion

Inshallah's meaning and community reception

Inshallah is a phrase with deep roots in Islamic tradition, used by both Muslims and Christian Arabs to express hope for the future while recognizing things are ultimately up to fate.

Hathaway's thoughtful use has been warmly received by these communities.

The word has popped up before (celebrities like Drake and even politicians have used it) but not always respectfully.

Hathaway's approach stands out as an example of genuine cultural appreciation over casual trendiness.