'Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past' opens 2.50cr Day 1

'Haunted 3D' totals 2.95cr against 15cr

Most of the opening day collection came from the Hindi version (₹2.45 crore across 2,842 shows), while the Telugu-dubbed version added another ₹5 lakh.

With a total gross of ₹2.95 crore against an estimated budget of around ₹15 crore, it's a promising start for this horror franchise revival.