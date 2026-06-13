'Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past' opens 2.50cr Day 1
Entertainment
Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, directed by Vikram Bhatt, hit theaters on Friday and pulled in ₹2.50 crore on Day 1, even with tough competition from other new releases.
Starring Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, and Hemant Pandey, this sequel brings back the chills from Bhatt's popular 2011 horror hit.
'Haunted 3D' totals 2.95cr against 15cr
Most of the opening day collection came from the Hindi version (₹2.45 crore across 2,842 shows), while the Telugu-dubbed version added another ₹5 lakh.
With a total gross of ₹2.95 crore against an estimated budget of around ₹15 crore, it's a promising start for this horror franchise revival.