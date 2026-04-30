We almost got a 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi' sequel

Singh, who played Geeta Rao in the film, expressed uncertainty about the sequel's future now. "Then, unfortunately, he passed away. And we've not really... I don't know now if we'll ever do it," she said. "But yeah, it would have been nice." The film also starred Kay Kay Menon as Siddharth Tyabji and Shiney Ahuja as Vikram Malhotra. Set in 1970s India, the political drama followed three friends as they navigated activism, politics, and personal growth.

Future collaborations

Singh wants to collaborate with Mishra again

Singh also expressed her desire to work with Mishra again, as it had been a long time since their last collaboration. She led Mishra's 2013 thriller Inkaar, which dealt with workplace sexual harassment. The actor also mentioned wanting to do a film with Vishal Bhardwaj. She will soon be seen opposite Salman Khan in Maatrubhumi. It was scheduled for an April 2026 release but has been delayed and does not have an official release date yet.