HBO developing live action 'Poison Ivy' series with LeFranc producing
HBO is bringing Poison Ivy, one of Batman's most famous villains, into the spotlight with her own live-action show.
Lauren LeFranc, who ran The Penguin series, is attached as a producer on the Poison Ivy series.
This will be the first time Poison Ivy, known for her plant powers and pheromone abilities, takes center stage as the main character in a TV series.
HBO expands DC villain slate
This new show is part of HBO's push to explore DC villains in fresh ways.
After success with The Penguin (starring Colin Farrell), they're also working on projects like horror-themed Clayface and comedy The People vs. Gorilla Grodd.
It's all about giving classic bad guys more depth, some much-needed screen time.
'Poison Ivy' 1st live action lead
Poison Ivy has popped up before (Uma Thurman played her in 1997's Batman & Robin, and Lake Bell voiced her in Harley Quinn), but this marks her first time leading a live-action story.
Fans can expect a new take on an iconic character who finally gets to be front and center.