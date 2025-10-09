'Harry Potter': First look at John Lithgow as Dumbledore revealed

The upcoming HBO adaptation of the Harry Potter series has revealed its first look at John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore. The actor was spotted in full costume, complete with a long white beard and robes, on a beach in Cornwall, England. The images were shared by Wizarding World Direct on X (formerly Twitter).

Legacy Lithgow succeeds the late actors Richard Harris, Michael Gambon Lithgow takes over the role from the late Richard Harris, who played Dumbledore in the first two Harry Potter films, and Michael Gambon, who took over after Harris's death in 2002. Gambon passed away in 2023. The series is being helmed by Francesca Gardiner of Succession fame as showrunner and Mark Mylod as director and co-showrunner.

Twitter Post See the first look here FIRST LOOK at John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore in the HARRY POTTER TV series pic.twitter.com/1HuxpNfq93 — Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) October 8, 2025

Casting Meet the rest of the cast The Harry Potter series will feature a mix of new and established talent. Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout will play Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, respectively. Established actors such as Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You) and Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead) will portray Professor Severus Snape and Rubeus Hagrid.