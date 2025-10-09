'Harry Potter': First look at John Lithgow as Dumbledore revealed
What's the story
The upcoming HBO adaptation of the Harry Potter series has revealed its first look at John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore. The actor was spotted in full costume, complete with a long white beard and robes, on a beach in Cornwall, England. The images were shared by Wizarding World Direct on X (formerly Twitter).
Legacy
Lithgow succeeds the late actors Richard Harris, Michael Gambon
Lithgow takes over the role from the late Richard Harris, who played Dumbledore in the first two Harry Potter films, and Michael Gambon, who took over after Harris's death in 2002. Gambon passed away in 2023. The series is being helmed by Francesca Gardiner of Succession fame as showrunner and Mark Mylod as director and co-showrunner.
Twitter Post
See the first look here
FIRST LOOK at John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore in the HARRY POTTER TV— Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) October 8, 2025
series pic.twitter.com/1HuxpNfq93
Casting
Meet the rest of the cast
The Harry Potter series will feature a mix of new and established talent. Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout will play Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, respectively. Established actors such as Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You) and Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead) will portray Professor Severus Snape and Rubeus Hagrid.
Production details
Series will follow season-per-book format
The Harry Potter series will follow a season-per-book format for all seven novels. This approach aims to restore elements that were left out of the films, although some fans have expressed concerns about revisiting a story they've already seen instead of exploring new material. The series is set to premiere on HBO in 2027.