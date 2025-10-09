Ram Charan's 'Peddi' to shoot grand song sequence in Pune

Production progress

Team has locked the edit of 1st half

Media firm Rangasthalam on X (formerly Twitter) shared "around 60% of the shoot has been wrapped up so far." "The first half was locked in the last week of September and certified by mastermind Sukumar, #Ramcharan and the co was very happy with the output SO FAR." Peddi will see Charan take on an action-packed persona, promising a fresh and powerful transformation that has already become the talk of the town.