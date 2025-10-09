Ram Charan's 'Peddi' to shoot grand song sequence in Pune
Telugu superstar Ram Charan is gearing up for his next project, Peddi. The film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, has been creating a lot of buzz since its announcement. As per a News18 Showsha report, the team will soon head to Pune to shoot a grand song sequence for the movie on Friday, October 10. The track is expected to be a mass blockbuster and will be choreographed by ace choreographer Jani Master.
Media firm Rangasthalam on X (formerly Twitter) shared "around 60% of the shoot has been wrapped up so far." "The first half was locked in the last week of September and certified by mastermind Sukumar, #Ramcharan and the co was very happy with the output SO FAR." Peddi will see Charan take on an action-packed persona, promising a fresh and powerful transformation that has already become the talk of the town.
Peddi boasts an ensemble cast, including Janhvi Kapoor, Divyenndu, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie is set against the backdrop of a village-based cricket tournament and will revolve around Peddi's story. The project is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru with legendary music composer AR Rahman composing its soundtrack.
Reportedly, 'Peddi' has sealed a ₹130cr OTT deal
Peddi has reportedly secured a massive OTT deal. Earlier this year, a Rangasthalam report also claimed that the Charan-starrer had sold its digital rights for an impressive ₹130 crore. Depending on its box office success, the amount could rise by another ₹20 crore. However, there is no official confirmation of this as of now.