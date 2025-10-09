How did Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund' co-star Priyanshu Thakur die?

Priyanshu Thakur aka Babu Chhetri, a 21-year-old actor who played a small but impactful role in the Amitabh Bachchan -starrer Jhund , was found severely injured on Wednesday morning. His body was discovered with multiple stab wounds and tied up with wires in an under-construction building in North Nagpur's Om Sai Nagar-II area, and he died on the way to the hospital. The incident has left the local community and fans of the actor shocked.

Investigation underway A drunk friend is at the center of the incident The police have arrested Thakur's friend, 20-year-old Dhruv Lal Bahadur Sahu, in connection with the murder. The two reportedly went to an empty building in Jaripatka for a drinking session on Tuesday night where they got into an argument. Thakur apparently threatened Sahu and went to sleep. In retaliation, Sahu allegedly tied Thakur with wires and stabbed him with a sharp weapon.

Crime scene Police investigating the case Thakur's body was discovered around 3:00am by locals who heard dogs barking and alerted the police. Senior Inspector Arun Kshirsagar of Jaripatka Police Station said, "It was a party that spiraled out of control. Alcohol and old grudges fueled violence." Sahu was arrested soon after the discovery of Thakur's body. A knife believed to be used in the murder has been recovered from the crime scene and forensic experts are examining CCTV footage from the area.

Family's demand Family demands justice, alleges more people are involved Thakur's family has demanded justice and alleged that more than one person was involved in the crime. They have also expressed their grief over the loss of their brother. Thakur had a difficult childhood, growing up near railway tracks in Nagpur and selling coal to support his family. He was discovered by director Nagraj Manjule, who cast him in Jhund (2022).