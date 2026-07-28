HBO Max to begin US test of 'HBO Max Shorts'

The feed tailors recommendations based on what you watch, so you get previews that actually match your taste.

Clips are chosen by a custom AI tool scanning for standout moments, then editors step in to pick twists and iconic scenes that really pop on your phone.

You can jump straight into a show or save clips for later. Plus, HBO Max is testing conversational search for adult Android users in the US (just talk to the app to find what you want), making content discovery even easier.