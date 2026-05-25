'Harry Potter,' 'Lanterns': HBO Max teases upcoming shows in promo

The new promo offers a glimpse of the highly anticipated Harry Potter series, which is set to premiere on Christmas Day. The teaser features the titular boy wizard in action on the Quidditch field. Additionally, fans got a sneak peek at Kyle Chandler's superhero suit from Lanterns, which will debut on August 16. The promo also teased the return of Kevin Sussman's character, Stuart Bloom, in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, premiering July 23.

Show lineup

Other upcoming shows and returning favorites

HBO Max's 2026 lineup also includes new series such as Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Seattle Seahawks, premiering in August, and Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness on June 26. Other upcoming projects are Monsters of God, The Man Will Burn, War, and Youth. Meanwhile, The Gilded Age will kick off Season 4 in 2026 with House of the Dragon S03 premiering on June 21. In India, HBO Max shows usually stream on JioHotstar.