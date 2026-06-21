HBO premieres 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 June 21

Season 3 deepens Targaryen civil war

Season three dives deeper into the Targaryen civil war (yep, Team Black vs. Team Green is still going strong), with major battles like the Battle of the Gullet heating things up.

Fan favorites Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, and Olivia Cooke are back.

The show continues under Ryan Condal as the show's overall showrunner and is based on George RR Martin's Fire & Blood.