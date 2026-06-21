HBO premieres 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 June 21
Entertainment
Get ready: House of the Dragon Season three lands on HBO June 21, 2026!
If you're in India, you can catch Episode one on JioHotstar the next morning at 6:30am. IST.
This season has eight episodes dropping weekly, leading up to the big finale on August 10.
Season 3 deepens Targaryen civil war
Season three dives deeper into the Targaryen civil war (yep, Team Black vs. Team Green is still going strong), with major battles like the Battle of the Gullet heating things up.
Fan favorites Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, and Olivia Cooke are back.
The show continues under Ryan Condal as the show's overall showrunner and is based on George RR Martin's Fire & Blood.