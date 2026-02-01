HBO's Casey Bloys on George RR Martin-Ryan Condal drama
HBO chairman Casey Bloys finally spoke up about the drama between Game of Thrones author George RR Martin and House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal.
Addressing the spat, Bloys said, "Like any good American family, I would prefer that our dysfunction stays behind closed doors."
The tension started after Martin criticized how his season two script notes were handled following co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik's exit.
Bloys backs up showrunner amid creative clashes
Bloys stood by Condal—calling him an "excellent showrunner" and "great partner"—and made it clear HBO supports him despite creative clashes.
He pointed out that disagreements between authors and adapters are pretty common.
For now, Martin is still working with HBO on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms but has stepped back from House of the Dragon.
Meanwhile, 'House of the Dragon' is set to end
Bloys, HBO/HBO Max content chief, has overseen House of the Dragon. But he's also faced criticism.
In a recent interview, he mostly confirmed that House of the Dragon will end after season four.