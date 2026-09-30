HC reviews Luthra brothers' ₹15L offer to 25 Goa victims
After last year's tragic fire at Birch by Romeo Lane in Goa, the club's owners, the Luthra brothers, have offered ₹15 lakh each to the families of all 25 people who lost their lives.
The Bombay High Court is reviewing this offer, and victims' families have until October 12 to share their thoughts before any final decision on extra compensation.
Luthra brothers face negligence, forgery allegations
The fire claimed the lives of 20 staff members and five tourists at an unauthorized nightclub.
Afterward, the Luthra brothers left for Thailand but were caught following an Interpol notice and brought back to face charges of criminal negligence and safety violations.
On top of that, they're now also dealing with fresh legal trouble over alleged cheating and forgery tied to the club's application process.