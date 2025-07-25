He called a friend saying he/flask/ he was lost
Jay Slater, a 19-year-old from Lancashire, died after falling from a height in Tenerife last June.
A UK coroner has now confirmed his death was accidental, following an inquest this week.
Jay had gone to an Airbnb in Masca with two men he met at the NRG festival instead of heading back to his own place.
Coroner's report
On the night Jay vanished, he called a friend saying he was lost, thirsty, and his phone battery was down to 1%.
He went missing for almost four weeks before rescuers found his body in a steep ravine.
Tests showed ecstasy, cocaine, ketamine, and alcohol in his system.
No foul play—just a tragic accident
A post-mortem revealed Jay died from head injuries consistent with a fall; there were no signs of assault.
The coroner said unfamiliar terrain likely played a big role.
His mum described him as loving and said friends are heartbroken by the loss.