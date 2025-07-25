He called a friend saying he/flask/ he was lost Entertainment Jul 25, 2025

Jay Slater, a 19-year-old from Lancashire, died after falling from a height in Tenerife last June.

A UK coroner has now confirmed his death was accidental, following an inquest this week.

Jay had gone to an Airbnb in Masca with two men he met at the NRG festival instead of heading back to his own place.