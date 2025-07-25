Rani Kapur wants more transparency in Sona Comstar's governance Entertainment Jul 25, 2025

After the recent death of Sona Comstar Chairman Sanjay Kapur, his mother, Rani Kapur, is questioning how things are being run at the company.

She says she was pressured into signing documents right after her son's passing and wants the Board to delay their Annual General Meeting by two weeks to look into possible governance issues tied to Aureus Investment, the company's biggest stakeholder.