Rani Kapur wants more transparency in Sona Comstar's governance
After the recent death of Sona Comstar Chairman Sanjay Kapur, his mother, Rani Kapur, is questioning how things are being run at the company.
She says she was pressured into signing documents right after her son's passing and wants the Board to delay their Annual General Meeting by two weeks to look into possible governance issues tied to Aureus Investment, the company's biggest stakeholder.
Rani isn't out to blame anyone, just wants respect
Rani is especially concerned about not having access to important documents—even though she's the only beneficiary of a key trust, she isn't a director.
Her lawyer shared that Rani isn't out to blame anyone but just wants her family's stake and legacy in Sona Comstar respected.
She's asking for more transparency so her family's role in company decisions is clear and protected.