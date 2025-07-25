Prithviraj Sukumaran calls SS Rajamouli 'master of visual storytelling'

Sukumaran, Chopra, Mahesh Babu in jungle-based adventure

SSMB29 is shaping up to be a jungle-based action adventure featuring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Sukumaran.

Although filming paused for a while, it's set to resume in August.

Even though plot details are under wraps, Rajamouli's track record with hits like Baahubali and RRR has fans hyped for what could be one of this year's biggest Indian movies.