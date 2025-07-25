Prithviraj Sukumaran calls SS Rajamouli 'master of visual storytelling'
Prithviraj Sukumaran, who stars in the upcoming film SSMB29, is pretty impressed with director SS Rajamouli's style.
He told Mid-Day that Rajamouli "excels at telling a story through big, visual strokes," and described the film as a "drushya kavyam" (visual poem) for its blend of epic visuals and strong storytelling.
Sukumaran, Chopra, Mahesh Babu in jungle-based adventure
SSMB29 is shaping up to be a jungle-based action adventure featuring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Sukumaran.
Although filming paused for a while, it's set to resume in August.
Even though plot details are under wraps, Rajamouli's track record with hits like Baahubali and RRR has fans hyped for what could be one of this year's biggest Indian movies.
Sukumaran's 'L2: Empuraan' was also noted for its grand scale
Interestingly, Sukumaran's film L2: Empuraan was also noted for its grand scale—drawing some comparisons to Rajamouli's work—even if reviews were mixed.
It shows he knows his way around big-screen storytelling too.
