'Thalaivan Thalaivii'—Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen's drama heads to streaming Entertainment Jul 25, 2025

"Thalaivan Thalaivii," a Tamil romantic drama starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, just hit theaters today (July 25, 2025) and will stream soon on Amazon Prime Video.

Directed by Pandiraaj, the film dives into the ups and downs of married life, following a couple who just can't seem to get along.