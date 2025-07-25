Next Article
'Thalaivan Thalaivii'—Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen's drama heads to streaming
"Thalaivan Thalaivii," a Tamil romantic drama starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, just hit theaters today (July 25, 2025) and will stream soon on Amazon Prime Video.
Directed by Pandiraaj, the film dives into the ups and downs of married life, following a couple who just can't seem to get along.
'Thalaivan Thalaivii' cast, crew, and more
This movie brings Sethupathi and Menen back together after their last team-up in "19(1)(a)."
You'll also spot Yogi Babu, Mynaa Nandhini, and Saravanan in important roles.
Backed by Sathya Jyothi Films with music from Santhosh Narayanan, "Thalaivan Thalaivii" continues director Pandiraaj's streak of heartfelt family stories that dig into real emotions and relationships.