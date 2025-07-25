'Avatar 3' 1st look attached to 'Fantastic Four': Details here
The first look at Avatar: Fire and Ash just landed—but only in theaters, attached to Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
The trailer introduces the Ash People, a brand-new Na'vi clan led by Varang (Oona Chaplin), who are turning against Pandora's spiritual traditions.
Jake Sully and Neytiri's family are still reeling from Neteyam's loss as they face this fresh threat.
Trailer introduces the Ash People, led by Oona Chaplin
We also meet two more clans—the Wind Traders and Fire People—making Pandora feel even bigger.
Director James Cameron leans into themes like grief, violence, and spiritual conflict as the story heats up.
'Avatar: Fire and Ash' hits theaters next year
Mark your calendars for December 19, 2025!
The film runs a hefty 3 hours 12 minutes and will be out in six Indian languages plus English.
Expect familiar faces like Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet.
With hopes of topping $2 billion at the box office again, this sequel could push the franchise past $6 billion worldwide.
