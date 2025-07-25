'Avatar 3' 1st look attached to 'Fantastic Four': Details here Entertainment Jul 25, 2025

The first look at Avatar: Fire and Ash just landed—but only in theaters, attached to Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The trailer introduces the Ash People, a brand-new Na'vi clan led by Varang (Oona Chaplin), who are turning against Pandora's spiritual traditions.

Jake Sully and Neytiri's family are still reeling from Neteyam's loss as they face this fresh threat.