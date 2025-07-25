Next Article
Noomi Rapace's 'Mother' inspired by Mother Teresa's life: Details here
Noomi Rapace stars in "Mother," a new film inspired by Mother Teresa's early days in 1948 Kolkata, just before she founded the Missionaries of Charity.
The movie is making its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival this August, focusing on an iconic humanitarian story.
'Mother' began as a documentary
Filmed across Kolkata's famous spots like Howrah Bridge and Loreto Convent, "Mother" brings together talent from Belgium, Macedonia, Sweden, Denmark, and India.
Interestingly, it started out as a documentary but grew into a feature film after discovering more about Mother Teresa's life.
Local support—including help from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's office—made filming in Kolkata possible.
The movie will screen in the Orizzonti section for innovative world cinema.