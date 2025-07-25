Noomi Rapace's 'Mother' inspired by Mother Teresa's life: Details here

'Mother' began as a documentary

Filmed across Kolkata's famous spots like Howrah Bridge and Loreto Convent, "Mother" brings together talent from Belgium, Macedonia, Sweden, Denmark, and India.

Interestingly, it started out as a documentary but grew into a feature film after discovering more about Mother Teresa's life.

Local support—including help from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's office—made filming in Kolkata possible.

The movie will screen in the Orizzonti section for innovative world cinema.