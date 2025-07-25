Karnataka plans ₹200 cap on movie tickets, PVR-Inox worried Entertainment Jul 25, 2025

Karnataka wants to make movie tickets more affordable by capping prices at ₹200 (taxes included).

While this sounds great for moviegoers, multiplex chains like PVR-Inox aren't thrilled—they say it could cut their per-ticket revenue by 30%.

Since PVR-Inox gets a solid chunk of its business from Karnataka, they're worried about how this will hit their bottom line.