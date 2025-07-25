Next Article
Karnataka plans ₹200 cap on movie tickets, PVR-Inox worried
Karnataka wants to make movie tickets more affordable by capping prices at ₹200 (taxes included).
While this sounds great for moviegoers, multiplex chains like PVR-Inox aren't thrilled—they say it could cut their per-ticket revenue by 30%.
Since PVR-Inox gets a solid chunk of its business from Karnataka, they're worried about how this will hit their bottom line.
How OTTs are affecting Kannada films
Multiplexes are already under pressure from streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon, which have changed how people watch movies.
To cope, theaters have been leaning more on snack sales.
Meanwhile, Kannada filmmakers struggle to get noticed online, so the state is thinking about launching its own Kannada OTT platform to give local films a boost.