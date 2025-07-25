Pandiarajan makes special appearance in 'Mounam Pesiyadhe'

Nostalgic and fresh at the same time

Pandiarajan is a familiar face from classic films like Aan Paavam and Paatti Sollai Thattathe—and he's also directed hits of his own.

Now, seeing him step into television adds nostalgia and fresh energy to Mounam Pesiyadhe, which already has a reputation for strong performances.

For anyone who loves good storytelling or grew up watching his movies with family, this crossover is worth checking out.