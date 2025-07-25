Pandiarajan makes special appearance in 'Mounam Pesiyadhe'
Legendary Tamil actor and director Pandiarajan just made a special appearance on the drama series Mounam Pesiyadhe, which premiered on November 4, 2024, on Zee Tamil.
The show, known for its dual love stories set in Malaysia and Tamil Nadu, dives into some real emotional ups and downs.
With Pandiarajan joining the cast, it's a pretty big moment for Tamil TV fans.
Nostalgic and fresh at the same time
Pandiarajan is a familiar face from classic films like Aan Paavam and Paatti Sollai Thattathe—and he's also directed hits of his own.
Now, seeing him step into television adds nostalgia and fresh energy to Mounam Pesiyadhe, which already has a reputation for strong performances.
For anyone who loves good storytelling or grew up watching his movies with family, this crossover is worth checking out.