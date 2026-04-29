He-Man creator Roger Sweet (91) dies after dementia battle

Roger Sweet, the mastermind behind the iconic He-Man action figure and the beloved 1980s cartoon series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, has passed away at 91. According to TMZ, he died on Tuesday (local time) after battling dementia. Sweet was a prominent designer at Mattel during the 1970s and 1980s. May he rest in peace.

Career highlights How Sweet created the iconic He-Man action figure In 1976, Mattel declined an offer to make toys for Star Wars, which eventually proved profitable for Cincinnati-based Kenner Products after A New Hope's (1977) release. This led Mattel to struggle with launching an original action figure line. Sweet then came up with a new idea by gluing a Big Jim action figure in a fighting pose and adding clay for bulk. This became He-Man's prototype, which he successfully pitched to then-CEO Ray Wagner. He-Man was finally released in 1982.

Show adaptation More about the animated series In 1983, Mattel and Filmation released He-Man and the Masters of the Universe as a companion to their successful toy line. The show was set on the mystical planet Eternia and followed young Prince Adam. When he raised his Sword of Power, Adam would say, "By the Power of Grayskull! I have the power," transforming him into He-Man, a warrior feared across galaxies. The series ran for 130 episodes from 1983 to 1985.

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