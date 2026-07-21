'Ohh My Dog' trailer: Doggies take on bad men!
What's the story
The makers of Ohh My Dog have released the official trailer for their upcoming family entertainer. Directed by Amit Rai, who previously directed Oh My God 2, the film is set to hit theaters on July 31. The trailer is packed with emotional moments, humor, and uplifting emotions that promise a wholesome story for viewers of all ages.
Cast and production
More about the film
The film stars Maahi Rai, Pankaj Tripathi, Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Pawan Malhotra, Sulakhyana Baruah, and Vijay Mishra in pivotal roles.
The two lead dogs, Oscar and Bruno, are a major part of the film's narrative. Interestingly, over 250 dogs were involved in the production!
The story revolves around the bond between a young child and a stray dog.
Actor's commitment
Tripathi waived his remuneration
Tripathi recently opened up about his decision to waive his remuneration for the project.
He told Mid-Day that he wanted to support director Rai and contribute to a film that prioritizes storytelling over commercial considerations.
"Ajay Rai, the producer, and Amit Rai are old friends of mine. Commercial films are made with the support of money but for independent and small films where the story is important who will support them if not actors like us?"
Actor's involvement
'I called my friends in Bihar...'
Tripathi also shared that the film's Bihar setting made it more personal for him.
He was initially supposed to shoot for only a few days but chose to stay longer and even arranged local support for the production.
"The story is set in Bihar. Amit asked me to shoot for four days and I told him I would come for six. I also called my friends in Bihar and we supported the film in every way," he said.