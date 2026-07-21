'Ohh My Dog' trailer: Doggies take on bad men! 

Tripathi recently opened up about his decision to waive his remuneration for the project.

He told Mid-Day that he wanted to support director Rai and contribute to a film that prioritizes storytelling over commercial considerations.

"Ajay Rai, the producer, and Amit Rai are old friends of mine. Commercial films are made with the support of money but for independent and small films where the story is important who will support them if not actors like us?"