'Heated Rivalry's iconic home listed on Airbnb

The iconic cottage from the final episode of Heated Rivalry is now available for rent on Airbnb . The Barlochan Cottage, located on the west shore of Lake Muskoka in Ontario, Canada, will be open for booking starting March 3. Fans of the show can now experience this significant location where characters Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) and Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) shared a romantic getaway.

Property details The cottage has 3 bedrooms, kitchen, and dining room The Airbnb listing reveals that the cottage has three bedrooms, each with a queen-sized bed. It also includes a kitchen, dining room, and living room with a fireplace. Two of the bedrooms have showers, while one has a bathtub. The lower level of the cottage features additional rooms, such as a recreation room with a large TV and an exercise room equipped with two machines, free weights, and a Murphy bed for overflow sleeping.

Pricing tribute How much will it cost to stay at the cottage? The cottage will be available for booking at a special price of 248.10 CAD (approximately $181.06). This pricing is a nod to the jersey numbers of Hollander and Rozanov's characters in the show: 24 and 81, respectively. The property also boasts nearly 400 feet of private waterfront, kayaks, canoes, and an outdoor fire pit for guests to enjoy during their stay.

