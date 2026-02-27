'Heated Rivalry' S2 premiere date, cast, plot: All we know
Entertainment
The queer hockey romance series Heated Rivalry returns for Season 2 in April 2027.
Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams are back as Ilya and Shane, whose secret relationship kept fans hooked last season.
If you missed it, Season 1 is streaming on HBO Max—and yes, the iconic Canadian cottage from the finale is now on Airbnb.
New season, new faces
Season 2 adapts The Long Game from Rachel Reid's Game Changers novels, bringing more fame drama and fresh faces to shake things up.
Showrunner Jacob Tierney promised episodes will arrive "truly as soon as humanly possible," while executive producer Brendan Brady told fans to "enjoy the yearn" until then.