'Heated Rivalry' S2 premiere date, cast, plot: All we know Entertainment Feb 27, 2026

The queer hockey romance series Heated Rivalry returns for Season 2 in April 2027.

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams are back as Ilya and Shane, whose secret relationship kept fans hooked last season.

If you missed it, Season 1 is streaming on HBO Max—and yes, the iconic Canadian cottage from the finale is now on Airbnb.