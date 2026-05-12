'Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry' trailer teases road trip healing story Entertainment May 12, 2026

The trailer for Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry just dropped, giving us a peek at a heartfelt road-trip drama about two women, Heer (Maanvi Gagroo) and Sara (Patralekhaa), who head to Pondicherry to break free from old patterns and find themselves.

Directed by Kartik Chaudhry, the film leans into themes of healing, friendship, and challenging what society expects.