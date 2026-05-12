'Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry' trailer teases road trip healing story
The trailer for Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry just dropped, giving us a peek at a heartfelt road-trip drama about two women, Heer (Maanvi Gagroo) and Sara (Patralekhaa), who head to Pondicherry to break free from old patterns and find themselves.
Directed by Kartik Chaudhry, the film leans into themes of healing, friendship, and challenging what society expects.
'Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry' releases May29
Patralekhaa plays Sara, a bold biker with dreams of starting a women-led travel startup, while Gagroo's Heer brings confidence and emotional depth.
The cast also includes Arif Zakaria, Nishank Verma, and Shveta Salve.
Produced by Maghaa Creations with Sony Music India on board, this anticipated film hits theaters May 29, 2026—so mark your calendars if you're into stories about self-discovery and chasing new beginnings!