'Heer Sara' retitled and pushed back to June 12

'Heer Sara' retitling forces CBFC recertification

Changing the title brought some unexpected certification hassles, since CBFC had already cleared it under the old name; all promos and paperwork had to be redone, including trailer certification. That's what caused the delay.

Directed by Kartik Chaudhry, Heer Sara follows two women on a motorcycle journey to Pondicherry as they explore emotional freedom.

The cast also features Arif Zakaria, Shveta Salve, and Nishank Verma.