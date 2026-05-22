'Heer Sara' retitled and pushed back to June 12
Heer Sara, the upcoming road trip drama starring Patralekhaa and Maanvi Gagroo, has been delayed by two weeks.
The film was originally set for May 29 but will now hit theaters on June 12, 2026.
The makers also decided to shorten the title from Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry to just Heer Sara, hoping it connects better with audiences.
'Heer Sara' retitling forces CBFC recertification
Changing the title brought some unexpected certification hassles, since CBFC had already cleared it under the old name; all promos and paperwork had to be redone, including trailer certification. That's what caused the delay.
Directed by Kartik Chaudhry, Heer Sara follows two women on a motorcycle journey to Pondicherry as they explore emotional freedom.
The cast also features Arif Zakaria, Shveta Salve, and Nishank Verma.