Hegde lands role after saree push-ups, Shibu joins 'Chiyaan 63'

Hegde praises Vikram as shooting begins

Hegde spoke warmly about Vikram's humility, saying he visited the set even when he wasn't filming.

She shared that her character is very different from who she is off-screen and thanked the Tamil industry for its support.

Shooting kicked off on June 7, 2026, marking Vikram's big return since last year's Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2.