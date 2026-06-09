Hegde lands role after saree push-ups, Shibu joins 'Chiyaan 63'
Entertainment
Samyuktha Hegde is now part of Chiyaan 63, a Tamil film starring National Award winner Vikram and directed by Anand Shankar.
Fun fact: she landed the role after the makers saw her doing push-ups in a saree.
Riya Shibu also joins the cast in her Tamil debut.
Hegde praises Vikram as shooting begins
Hegde spoke warmly about Vikram's humility, saying he visited the set even when he wasn't filming.
She shared that her character is very different from who she is off-screen and thanked the Tamil industry for its support.
Shooting kicked off on June 7, 2026, marking Vikram's big return since last year's Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2.