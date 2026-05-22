'Hellallallo' promo drops as Charan, Haasan and Kapoor energize fans
Entertainment
The promo for Hellallallo from the upcoming film Peddi just dropped, showing Ram Charan, Shruti Haasan, and Janhvi Kapoor in a super energetic dance number.
Shared on Instagram, it's already got fans buzzing and looking forward to the full song release on May 23.
'Hellallallo' launch in Bhopal with Rahman
Hellallallo will be launched at a glitzy event in Bhopal with Charan, Kapoor, director Buchi Babu Sana, producer Venkata Satish Kilaru, and a live performance by AR Rahman.
Peddi follows Charan as a multi-sport athlete tackling challenges both on and off the field, with Janhvi Kapoor playing his love interest.
The film promises a mix of sports action and romance with plenty of star power.