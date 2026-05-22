'Hellallallo' promo drops as Charan, Haasan and Kapoor energize fans

'Hellallallo' launch in Bhopal with Rahman

Hellallallo will be launched at a glitzy event in Bhopal with Charan, Kapoor, director Buchi Babu Sana, producer Venkata Satish Kilaru, and a live performance by AR Rahman.

Peddi follows Charan as a multi-sport athlete tackling challenges both on and off the field, with Janhvi Kapoor playing his love interest.

The film promises a mix of sports action and romance with plenty of star power.