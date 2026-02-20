'Hello Bachchon': Alakh Pandey's biopic series release date is here
'Hello Bachchon,' a new biopic series about Physics Wallah founder Alakh Pandey, drops on Netflix March 6, 2026.
The show follows his rise from a small-town physics teacher in Prayagraj to an education reformer who stood up to the pressures of India's competitive exam system.
Expect inspiring science lessons and a spotlight on how teachers can really make a difference.
Cast, crew, and real-life inspiration behind the show
Vineet Kumar Singh leads the cast, joined by Vikram Kochhar and Girija Oak Godbole.
Directed by Pratish Mehta and produced by The Viral Fever for Netflix, the series is written by Abhishek Yadav, Ankit Yadav, Vernaali, and Sandeep Singh.
Fun fact: Alakh started Physics Wallah as free YouTube tutorials before turning it into an edtech app. (If you need a year, verify with a reliable external source — commonly cited years are 2014 or 2016.)
Series is streaming on Netflix
'Hello Bachchon' will premiere on Netflix on March 6, 2026.
It's made for students and anyone who believes great teachers can change lives.