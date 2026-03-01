'Hello Bachhon': Netflix's Alakh Pandey-inspired series release date, cast
Netflix is dropping Hello Bachhon, a new Hindi series inspired by Alakh Pandey, founder of PhysicsWallah, on March 6.
Vineet Kumar Singh stars as a passionate small-town physics teacher who pushes back against India's exam-obsessed coaching scene, focusing on real learning instead.
Girija Oak Godbole and Vikram Kochhar join him in key roles.
More about the show
The heart of Hello Bachhon is the journey of five students navigating studies, dreams, and pressures.
Directed by Pratish Mehta and created by Abhishek Yadav, it comes from The Viral Fever (TVF) team with a script crafted by Yadav and others.
Language and timing of release
All episodes will be available at once—exclusively on Netflix in Hindi for viewers in India and worldwide.
As Netflix teased: "Everybody's welcome in this class. Ummeed se hogi sapnon ki udaan."