'Hello Bachhon' trailer: Viineet Kumar guides students in heartfelt series

By Apoorva Rastogi
Feb 28, 2026
02:26 pm
What's the story

Netflix has dropped the trailer for its upcoming series, Hello Bachhon. The series draws inspiration from Alakh Pandey, an educator and the CEO of Physics Wallah. It follows students from diverse backgrounds as they chase their aspirations under the guidance of their mentor. The series will premiere on March 6.

Trailer highlights

The trailer shows struggles of the students

The trailer for Hello Bachhon highlights how a modest classroom initiative gradually evolved into a movement that connected with students across cities and small towns. One student grapples with financial hardship, another confronts societal pressures that threaten to cut short her education, while a third gives up his passion for cricket to help support his family.

Twitter Post

Production insights

Meet the cast and crew of 'Hello Bachhon'

Directed by Pratish Mehta, the show features Viineet Kumar Singh﻿ in the starring role. The series also features Girija Oak Godbole and Vikram Kochhar. Other cast members include Sonu Kumar Yadav, Satendra Soni, Anshul Dogra, Varun Buddhadev, Samta Sudiksha, and Naman Jain. The show is created by Abhishek Yadav and co-written with Ankit Yadav, Vernaali, and Sandeep Singh.

