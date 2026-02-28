'Hello Bachhon' trailer: Viineet Kumar guides students in heartfelt series
What's the story
Netflix has dropped the trailer for its upcoming series, Hello Bachhon. The series draws inspiration from Alakh Pandey, an educator and the CEO of Physics Wallah. It follows students from diverse backgrounds as they chase their aspirations under the guidance of their mentor. The series will premiere on March 6.
Trailer highlights
The trailer for Hello Bachhon highlights how a modest classroom initiative gradually evolved into a movement that connected with students across cities and small towns. One student grapples with financial hardship, another confronts societal pressures that threaten to cut short her education, while a third gives up his passion for cricket to help support his family.
Twitter Post
Watch Hello
Production insights
Meet the cast and crew of 'Hello Bachhon'
Directed by Pratish Mehta, the show features Viineet Kumar Singh in the starring role. The series also features Girija Oak Godbole and Vikram Kochhar. Other cast members include Sonu Kumar Yadav, Satendra Soni, Anshul Dogra, Varun Buddhadev, Samta Sudiksha, and Naman Jain. The show is created by Abhishek Yadav and co-written with Ankit Yadav, Vernaali, and Sandeep Singh.