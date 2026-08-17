Hema Malini calls Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947' 'simply brilliant'
What's the story
Veteran actor Hema Malini has lauded the film Batwara 1947 for its poignant message of humanity and harmony. The film, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, features Sunny Deol in the lead role, while Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal are also part of the cast. In her review on X, Malini called the movie "simply brilliant" and said its message reflects what the country needs today.
Review details
'It reminds us humanity, respect, and harmony are more important'
In her post on X, the politician wrote, "I watched the movie Batwara yday. Simply brilliant with a clear message that conveys what the nation needs today (sic)."
"It reminds us that humanity, mutual respect, and harmony are far more important than hatred and division. I hope this beautiful message inspires people to change their mindset and choose kindness over hate."
Performance highlights
More on her post
Malini also praised Santoshi's direction and the performances of Deol and Azmi.
She wrote, "Brilliant direction by Rajkumar Santoshi with outstanding performances by Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi."
"Also in the cast with good performances were Karan Deol & Preity Zinta. Congratulations to Aamir Khan for producing a timeless film with a message that is truly the need of the hour."
The film was released on August 14 during Independence Day weekend.
Film's theme
About 'Batwara 1947'
Set against the backdrop of India's Partition, Batwara 1947 delves into its human cost. The film is based on Asghar Wajahat's acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai.
It tells the story of a Muslim family that is forced to migrate from Meerut to Lahore due to communal riots.
The film also stars Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur, and Isha Sandhir.
Box office clash
Box office collection of 'Batwara 1947'
Despite facing tough competition from Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 and Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Batwara 1947 has managed to draw audiences to theaters.
The film collected ₹5.75 crore on its opening day and saw a significant increase in its box office collections on the second day of release, raking in ₹13.5 crore net in India.
However, collections surprisingly fell on its third day, despite being a Sunday. Its total haul stands at ₹37 crore now.