Hema Malini's Bollywood journey to be celebrated at grand event

Hema Malini , one of Bollywood's most successful leading ladies, is set to be celebrated at a special event titled "Hema Malini Live-in Concert" in Mumbai on July 10. The concert will honor her remarkable 60-year journey in the film industry. Speaking about this milestone, she told Variety India, "Is it really 60 years? I don't feel it."

Career highlights Malini's association with the Kapoors Malini revealed, "I started when I was barely 16 with none other than the great Raj Kapoor in Sapnon Ka Saudagar (1968)." "Later, I also worked with his two brothers, Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor." "Then, I worked with Raj Kapoor's son, Rishi Kapoor. So yes, it's been quite a journey!" "Titles like Dream Girl...I never paid any attention to all this. I just did my work." She added, "All the credit for being disciplined goes to my mother."

Family perspective Esha Deol on her mother's upcoming concert The concert will pay tribute to Malini's legacy from Sapno Ka Saudagar to her current role as a Parliamentarian. Her daughter Esha Deol said, "No one deserves this honor more than my mother." "This comes at a time when our family is going through a difficult time. Papa's (Dharmendra) going has still not sunk in." "He would have been so happy to see mom being celebrated...She became the biggest female superstar, but she never let it go to her head."

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