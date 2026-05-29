Hemsworth to star in film about Tatts Finke Desert Race
Chris Hemsworth is set to star in a film about the legendary Tatts Finke Desert Race, one of Australia's toughest motorsport events.
The movie, produced by Wild State, which Hemsworth co-founded with Ben Grayson, will dive into the action-packed, two-day off-road competition through the Northern Territory.
Wild State developing Maddison Finke project
The Finke Desert Race covers a brutal stretch, definitely not for the faint-hearted. Hemsworth has personal ties to off-road racing and wants to share that adrenaline rush with audiences everywhere.
Wild State is also working on a project about motocross legend Robbie Maddison's first go at the race.
Meanwhile, Hemsworth is busy filming the third film in the Extraction franchise and will return as Thor in Avengers: Doomsday later this year.