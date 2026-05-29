Hemsworth to star in film about Tatts Finke Desert Race

Wild State developing Maddison Finke project

The Finke Desert Race covers a brutal stretch, definitely not for the faint-hearted. Hemsworth has personal ties to off-road racing and wants to share that adrenaline rush with audiences everywhere.

Wild State is also working on a project about motocross legend Robbie Maddison's first go at the race.

Meanwhile, Hemsworth is busy filming the third film in the Extraction franchise and will return as Thor in Avengers: Doomsday later this year.