Henson addresses plastic surgery rumors after NBA Finals courtside photos

Henson denies surgery claims on Instagram

Responding directly in her Instagram comments, Henson wrote, "I HAVE DONE NOTHING TO MY DAMN FACE. I AM ON BROADWAY!!! LIVE THEATER WHEN THE HELL WOULD I HAVE TIME FOR A SURGERY. JUST STOP THE MADNESS. LIKE FR."

She's currently starring as Bertha Holly in Joe Turner's Come and Gone on Broadway (running through July 26) and even does her own makeup before shows to get into character.

On top of that, she previously served as a producer on Jaja's African Hair Braiding: proof she's busy creating, not recovering from any procedures.